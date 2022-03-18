Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

