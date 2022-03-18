Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.8 days.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $31.79 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.