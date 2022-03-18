EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,465. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.