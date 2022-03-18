EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 5,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

