Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 489,396 shares.The stock last traded at $724.41 and had previously closed at $719.86.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $711.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $777.97.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

