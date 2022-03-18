Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $915,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00.

EQH opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

