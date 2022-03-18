Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.58.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,831,050. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitable by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.