Erik T. Engelson Purchases 30,000 Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lucira Health stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

