Erik T. Engelson Purchases 30,000 Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lucira Health stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
