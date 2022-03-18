Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $30.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.