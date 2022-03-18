Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

