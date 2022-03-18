Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

