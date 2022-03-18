Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 5%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 12,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 114,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Get Europa Metals alerts:

Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.