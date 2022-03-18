Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 5%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 12,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 114,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.
Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)
