Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.27. 29,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 753,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.86.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

