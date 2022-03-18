EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.54.

EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.84.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

