Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 32,719 shares during the period.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

