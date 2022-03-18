Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AerCap by 150.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $54.76 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

