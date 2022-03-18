Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 211 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Shares of AAP opened at $208.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

