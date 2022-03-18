Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENPC remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

