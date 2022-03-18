eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $266,650.96 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00.
NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.21. 1,802,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.