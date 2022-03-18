eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $266,650.96 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.21. 1,802,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

