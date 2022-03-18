Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

