FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

NYSE FDX opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.