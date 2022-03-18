Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

