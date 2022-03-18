Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of RACE opened at $209.53 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

