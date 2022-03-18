Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Critical Survey

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.67% 14.88% 1.28% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.33 $24.01 million $4.48 11.03 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.56 $3.13 million $1.17 10.72

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offering traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

