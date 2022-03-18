Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.