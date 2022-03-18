Financial Review: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get HealthEquity alerts:

This table compares HealthEquity and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.47 $8.83 million ($0.07) -810.46 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $73.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%.

Summary

HealthEquity beats CardioGenics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

CardioGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A. Gawad on November 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.