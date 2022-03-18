Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

FTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.02. 170,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,203. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.11. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

