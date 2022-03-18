Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 359,265 Shares

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCV. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $5,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $3,472,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.