First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

