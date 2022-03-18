First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of FCAP opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56.
In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
