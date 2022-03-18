First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

