First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

