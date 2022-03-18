First PREMIER Bank Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evergy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

