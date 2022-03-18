First PREMIER Bank Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 70.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,876.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 110,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

