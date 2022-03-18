First PREMIER Bank Sells 250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

