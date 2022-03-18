First PREMIER Bank Sells 4,926 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

