First PREMIER Bank Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX opened at $250.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

