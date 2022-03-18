First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

