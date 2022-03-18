First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Up 5.6%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.68. 11,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 22,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34.

