FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FPAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,631. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

