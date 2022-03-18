Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

