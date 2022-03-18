Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP Sells $113,150.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,732. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

