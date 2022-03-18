Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE:F opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

