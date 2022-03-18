ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

NYSE:FORG opened at $19.10 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.