Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 202,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
