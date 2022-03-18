Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 202,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 523,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

