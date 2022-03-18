Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 169,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,648 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.