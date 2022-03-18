Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

