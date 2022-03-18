Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FSP remained flat at $$5.78 during midday trading on Friday. 1,049,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,921. The company has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

