Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 2.8%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650.50 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.37). Approximately 743,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 448,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 690.42.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

