Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Freedom by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Freedom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.