freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. freenet has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

