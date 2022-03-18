FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FreightCar America by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.