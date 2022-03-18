FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “
RAIL stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.63.
FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.